First Look: MJ The Musical Begins Performances on Broadway

MJ, the new Michael Jackson biomusical, played its first Broadway preview last night at the Neil Simon Theatre. The performance marked the Broadway debut of Myles Frost, who stars in the title role. Take a look at the first production image below.

Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Joining Frost in the cast are Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson/Ensemble, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson/Ensemble, and Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael. Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright round out the ensemble.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

MJ officially opens at the Neil Simon Theatre February 1, 2022.