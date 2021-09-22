Esau Pritchett Joins the Cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

Esau Pritchett has joined the cast of Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, which is set to begin performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre on October 1, ahead of an official opening on October 31. Pritchett replaces the previously announced Keith David, who has departed to attend to a private family matter.

A new play, Thoughts of a Colored Man is described this way in a press statement: "As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century."

Pritchett had a recurring role as Mr. David for two seasons on Fox's primetime drama Prodigal Son. He currently has a recurring role on the STARZ Network drama Power Book III: Raising Kanaan.

In addition to Pritchett, the ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's Pose), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming Black Mafia Family), Grammy Award nominee Luke James (Showtime's The Chi), Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), and Grammy Award nominee Tristan "Mack" Wilds (HBO's The Wire).

The production is directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, who helmed the world premiere of Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King, which received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Broadnax leads a production team that includes set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O'Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer by Mikaal Sulaiman. Original music is by Te'La and Brother Kamau.