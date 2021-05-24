Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man Sets Casting and Premiere Dates

Casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, beginning performances October 1 at the John Golden Theatre. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the drama will open on October 31.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is described as follows: "Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community." It premiered at Syracuse Stage in 2019 and also ran at Baltimore Center Stage.

The ensemble cast is set to include Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da'Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan "Mack" Wilds, and Keith David. McClendon was among the cast of the Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage productions.

The production has music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Millicent Marie Johnnie choreographed the world premiere.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.