2019 Jimmy Award Winner Ekele Ukegbu Performs on Live With Kelly and Ryan

On the heels of her 2019 Jimmy Award win, 18-year-old Ekele Ukegbu stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan to perform for the studio audience in New York City. Her winning number at the Minskoff Theatre this past June was a rendition of "I'm Here" from The Color Purple, but for Ryan Seacrest and his cohost for the day, Katie Lowes, she brought the Aida showstopper, "Easy as Life." Take a look at the performance below.