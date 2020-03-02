Diana: A True Musical Story Announces Digital Lottery, Rush Policy

Diana: A True Musical Story has announced a digital lottery and rush policy for the musical, which begins performances tonight, Monday, March 2, ahead of opening night on Tuesday, March 31, at the Longacre Theatre.

A $40 digital lottery will be available for select performances as early as 12am ET the day of the performance, with matinee lotteries closing at 10am and evening lotteries closing at 3pm. Winners can purchase their tickets here and will pick up their tickets at the Longacre Theatre box office with their credit card. Seat locations will be based on availability.

Rush tickets for $40 will be sold in person on a first-come, first-served basis starting today at the box office on the day of the performances beginning when the box office opens. Customers will be limited to two tickets per person, with seat locations based on availability.

Diana is described as follows: "The princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever."

The musical features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs.

Leading the cast is Jeanna de Waal as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.