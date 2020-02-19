Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes to Leave Ain't Too Proud

The producers of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations have announced that Nik Walker (Hamilton) and Matt Manuel (Motown the Musical touring cast) will join the Broadway cast as Otis Williams and David Ruffin, respectively, beginning Friday, February 28. Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes, the Tony-nominated original actors, will depart the production Wednesday, February 26.

The biomusical, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, is described as follows: "Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination,' 'Get Ready,' 'Papa Was a Rolling Stone,' and so many more."

In addition to Baskin and Sykes, leading the Broadway cast as the Temptations are James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. The company also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.