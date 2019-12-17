David Jeffery to Be the Next Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen has announced that David Jeffery will make his Broadway debut as Connor Murphy beginning February 11, 2020. He will succeed Alex Boniello, who will play his final performance in the role on January 26. Understudy Dan Macke will play Connor January 28-February 9. Jeffery was part of the original Toronto company of the musical, and currently understudies the roles of Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman, and Connor Murphy on the national tour.

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

As previously announced, Jordan Fisher will be the next Evan Hansen starring Tuesday, January 28.