Jordan Fisher to Be the Next Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen

Recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher (Rent: Live) will be the next Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He will play the role for a limited 16-week engagement beginning Tuesday, January 28, succeeding Andrew Barth Feldman, who will play his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Michael Greif directs the production at the Music Box Theatre. In 2017, it earned a total of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.