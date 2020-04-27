David Hyde Pierce and More Will Join Us for Live Interviews This Week

TheaterMania has launched the new daily live chat series Going Live With TheaterMania, where Senior Features Reporter David Gordon will interview theater stars about any topic they want to talk about — that's not the news. Half-hour broadcasts will air Monday to Friday at 2pm ET on TheaterMania's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The schedule this week is as follows:

Monday, April 27: Emmy and Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce (Frasier, Hello, Dolly!)

Tuesday, April 28: Brad Oscar (Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten!)

Wednesday, April 29: Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country)

Thursday, April 30: Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country) and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen)

Friday, May 1: Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Viewers are encouraged to ask questions in the Facebook and YouTube comments so they may be asked live during the broadcast.