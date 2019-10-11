David Byrne's American Utopia Hits Broadway

David Byrne's American Utopia is now on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. Take a look below at newly released photos from the pop/rock star's theatrical concert.

David Byrne in his Broadway concert American Utopia.

(© Matthew Murphy)

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.

Byrne with his Broadway band at the Hudson Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

Annie-B Parson provides choreography and musical staging for American Utopia.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield is musical director.

American Utopia opens October 20 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

American Utopia is set for an official opening on October 20 and will run through January 19, 2020.