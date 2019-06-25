Dave Chappelle Adds a Week to His Broadway Debut

Comedian Dave Chappelle has added a second week of performances for his Broadway debut this summer at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Performances will now run from July 9-20.

Chappelle's award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, exploring race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. In 2017, he released four specials on Netflix: The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelations. All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. He received his first Emmy Award in 2017 for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, and earned a second in 2018 for Outstanding Variety Special (Equanimity).

Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway is produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group). Tickets for the additional week will go on sale starting Friday, June 28 at 10am.