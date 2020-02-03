James Snyder Will Continue as Harry Potter for Year Three of Cursed Child

Members of the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have been announced by the show's producers, Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender. The new ensemble will begin performances at the Lyric Theatre on March 18 following the final performance from the current cast on March 15.

The cast for the upcoming year will feature Brady Dalton Richards (Scorpius Malfoy), James Snyder (continuing in the role of Harry Potter), Diane Davis (Ginny Potter), Jenny Jules (Hermione Granger), and Nadia Brown (Rose Granger-Weasley). Current Broadway cast members James Romney and Aaron Bartz will now play Albus Potter and Draco Malfoy, respectively. Rejoining the cast is Paul Thornley, who created the role of Ron Weasley both on Broadway and in the West End world premiere of this production.

Rounding out the new company are Gabriel Amoroso, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Malcolm Fuller, Stephanie Gomérez, Jax Jackson, Spencer LaRue, Dan Piering, Alex Michael Stoll, and Maya Thomas along with returning cast members Brian Thomas Abraham, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Makayla Joy Connolly, Grace DeAmicis, Patrick Du Laney, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Jack Koenig, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Fiona Reid, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, and Karen Janes Woditsch, playing a variety of characters.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the 2018 Tony-winning Best Play. is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented onstage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.