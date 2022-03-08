Company Releases Full "Ladies Who Lunch" as Patti LuPone Returns to Broadway
LuPone has been absent from the show since late February due to Covid.
After an extended absence following a Covid diagnosis, Patti LuPone returns to the Broadway cast of Company tonight.
It's cause for celebration on the Great White Way, and the production is marking the day with an extra special gift for fans. Now you don't need a ticket to the show to see Patti belt out "Ladies Who Lunch" while wielding Joanne's iconic martini glass. You just have to go on Twitter.
Let's hear it for the ladies who lunch! Everybody rise! COMPANY (@CompanyBway) March 8, 2022
