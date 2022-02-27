Company Star Patti LuPone Tests Positive for Covid

Company star Patti LuPone has revealed a Covid diagnosis that will keep her out of the new revival through the second week of March.

"Hi Dolls. I showed up for Saturday's matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests. Unfortunately, I'll be out of the show for 10 days. I'm so sorry," LuPone's official Twitter account shared.

In a statement, the production said, "As part of the production's COVID protocols, Patti LuPone reported symptoms before the matinee of Company on Saturday, February 26 and received an additional COVID test which came back positive. Overnight, a second test confirmed the diagnosis. Ms. LuPone is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, March 8. She is home resting, and everyone wishes her a speedy recovery. To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered."

At both matinee and evening performances of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical, Jennifer Simard, who regularly takes on the role of Sarah, played LuPone's role, Joanne. The production is directed by Marianne Elliott.