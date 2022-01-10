Charlotte d'Amboise Returns to Chicago on Broadway

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler have announced that veteran cast member and Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise will return to the Broadway cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart beginning tonight. The production has additionally announced that Bianca Marroquín will extend her run as Velma Kelly through March 13.

D'Amboise returned to Chicago after starring as Fastrada in the Tony-winning revival of Pippin in 2013. She earned LA Drama Critics Circle, LA Ovation, and Bay Area Theatre Circle Awards for her performance as Roxie in Chicago's first national tour, and has periodically taken over the role on Broadway since 1999. Her other New York credits include A Chorus Line (Tony nomination), Sweet Charity, Can-Can, Contact, Damn Yankees, Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony nomination), Company, Carrie, Song and Dance, and Cats.

Marroquín first played Roxie Hart in 2002 in Mexico City's Spanish-language production, and has periodically played the role on Broadway throughout the last 20 years. She now joins the short list of actors who have played both Roxie and Velma in the Broadway production. Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game.

In addition to Marroquín and d'Amboise, the cast of Chicago currently features Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Rounding out the ensemble are David Bushman, C. Caballero, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Tony winner Walter Bobbie directs, with choreography by Tony winner Ann Reinking.