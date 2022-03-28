The Kite Runner on Broadway Announces Cast

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway run of The Kite Runner, which will begin previews at the Hayes Theater on July 6 ahead of an official opening night on July 21. Performances are scheduled through October 30.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel and adapted to the stage by Matthew Spangler, The Kite Runner tells the story of childhood friendship set against the backdrop of 20th century Afghanistan, a country riven by ethnic, class, and religious strife.

Amir Arison and Faran Tahir will lead the cast as Amir and Baba, respectively. They will be joined by Demosthenes Chrysan (u/s Baba, Taheri, Ali), Danish Farooqui (Wali/Doctor), Azita Ghanizada (Soraya), Joe Joseph (Merchant/Russian Soldier, u/s Assef, Kamal/Zaman, Wali/Doctor), Dea Julien (u/s Hassan, Sohrab), Dariush Kashani (Rahim Kahan), Beejan Land (Kamal/Zaman), Amir Malaklou (Assef), Christine Mirzayan (Ensemble, u/s Soraya), Haris Pervaiz (u/s General), Alex Purcell (u/s Amir), Eric Sirakian (Hassan/Sohrab), Houshang Touzie (General Taheri), and Evan Zes (Ali/Farid). Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft. The creative team is Barney George (scenic and costume design), Charles Balfour (lighting design), Drew Baumohl (sound design), William Simpson (projection design), Jonathan Girling (composer and musical supervisor), and Kitty Winter (movement director).