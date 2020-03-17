Stephanie J. Block, Lauren Patten, and More Help TheaterMania Launch the #BwayHandWashChallenge

Not-for-profit theaters, charities, and so many other organizations are going to take major financial hits this year as the global coronavirus pandemic rages. So we got to thinking about the best ways to raise money for valuable organizations like the Actors Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Covenant House. And we decided to start...

The Broadway Hand Wash Challenge. (Like the Ice Bucket Challenge, but with warm water.)

We've given our favorite Broadway stars the following prompt:

• Pick a charity to donate to.

• Sing 20 seconds of your favorite showtune while thoroughly washing your hands.

• Nominate three more people to take part.

• Share using the hashtag #BwayHandWashChallenge.

It's that simple. (And while "Bway" is in the tag, this is open to artists, fans, and friends around the country. We're all one.)

We'll be updating this story as entries come in. You'll find a preview of the first few below — and be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more!

Stephanie J. Block

Lauren Patten

Elizabeth Stanley

Jelani Alladin

Shereen Pimentel

Alyssa May Gold

Bonnie Milligan

Stephanie Styles

Lesli Margherita