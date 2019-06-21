Broadway's Frozen Celebrates Summertime With New Music Videos

In celebration of the start of summer, Frozen on Broadway has released a trio of music videos featuring stripped down arrangements of songs from the show's score.

Here's "In Summer," performed by Ryann Redmond (Olaf), with back-up vocals by Lauren Nicole Chapman, Alyssa Fox, Ross Lekites, and Nicholas Ward.

Here's "Love Is an Open Door," performed by Patti Murin (Anna) and Joe Carroll (Hans), with music director Brian Usifer on toy piano and melodica.

Finally, Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff) accompanies himself on "Kristoff Lullaby," along with Allison Seidner on cello.

The arrangements are by Frozen music supervisor Stephen Oremus and music director Brian Usifer, based on the songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Also featured in the videos are Sean McDaniel on drums/percussion, Michael Olatuja on bass, Jim Hershman on guitar, and Nicholas Ward on percussion.