Broadway's Flying Over Sunset to End Run Three Weeks Early

The Broadway run of the new musical Flying Over Sunset will close early at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, completing performances on January 16 instead of the previously announced February 6. It will have played a total of 63 performances, including previews.

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck). At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of LSD, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

The musical features a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, with book and direction by James Lapine and choreography by Michelle Dorrance.

In addition to Hadden-Paton, Cusack, and Yazbeck, the cast features Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware. The show has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby.