Broadway Will Remain Dark Through at Least September 6

The Broadway League has canceled all Broadway performances through September 6, 2020.

Those holding tickets for performances through September 6 will receive an email from their point of purchase with detailed information regarding refund and exchange options. Any customers holding tickets through September 6 that have not received an email by May 18 are advised to contact their point of purchase for assistance after this date.

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League's membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo's office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy – and spirit."