Watch Hadestown, Come From Away, and More Sing Through the Broadway Blackout

As most New Yorkers (and those following #BlackoutonBroadway on Twitter) know by now, a transformer fire led to a massive power outage in Manhattan on Saturday evening, shutting down a big portion of the Broadway and off-Broadway show schedule.

Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, and Yiddish Fiddler were among the few survivors of the catastrophe, but a little power outage didn't entirely take the wind out of the rest of the theater district's sails. Take a look below at what a few musical casts did to entertain stranded New Yorkers and tourists alike on the streets outside their dark theaters.

Come From Away

Hadestown

When the NYC #blackout hit the Walter Kerr tonight, André and the company had to take this party to the streets!href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broadway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broadway pic.twitter.com/oZTW3gaimm — Hadestown (@hadestown) July 14, 2019

Waitress

Rock of Ages