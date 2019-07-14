TheaterMania Logo
Watch Hadestown, Come From Away, and More Sing Through the Broadway Blackout

Broadway is stronger than the blackout.

As most New Yorkers (and those following #BlackoutonBroadway on Twitter) know by now, a transformer fire led to a massive power outage in Manhattan on Saturday evening, shutting down a big portion of the Broadway and off-Broadway show schedule.

Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, and Yiddish Fiddler were among the few survivors of the catastrophe, but a little power outage didn't entirely take the wind out of the rest of the theater district's sails. Take a look below at what a few musical casts did to entertain stranded New Yorkers and tourists alike on the streets outside their dark theaters.

Come From Away

Hadestown

Waitress

Rock of Ages

