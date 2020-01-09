Ben Cook Departs West Side Story Revival Due to Injury; Dharon E. Jones Is New Riff

Dharon E. Jones will take over the role of Riff in the new Broadway revival of West Side Story beginning immediately.

Ben Cook, who has played the role since previews began, sustained an injury during last Sunday's performance and has departed the company. Jones, making his Broadway debut, had originally played the role of Action. As previously announced, leading man Isaac Powell has been temporarily sidelined from the production as he recovers from a knee injury. The role of Tony is currently played by Jordan Dobson.

Created by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is directed by Ivo van Hove and choreographed by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. Opening night at the Broadway Theatre is scheduled for February 20.