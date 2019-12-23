Ivo van Hove's Reimagined West Side Story Delays Broadway Opening

Ivo van Hove's reimagined revival of West Side Story has delayed its opening at the Broadway Theatre by two weeks, moving the opening date from February 6 to February 20, following the onstage knee injury of Isaac Powell, who plays Tony, on December 20. Jordan Dobson has taken over the role until Powell's return. The production began preview performances December 10.

Featuring 23 actors making their Broadway debuts, West Side Story includes Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Isaac Powell as Tony, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Ben Cook as Riff, Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, and Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank.

The ensemble includes Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.

Created by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, who directed and choreographed the original production. The revival production features choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker.