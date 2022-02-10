Beetlejuice Announces Cast Including Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Producers of Beetlejuice haved announce returning and new cast members who will join Alex Brightman on Broadway in the show's return on Friday, April 8, at the Marquis Theatre.

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold will rejoin Brightman in the cast.

New to the show are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale) as Miss Argentina, and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast will also feature Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Danheisser as Delia and Charles Deetz.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This musical comedy is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King. In addition to Brightman's nomination, Beetlejuice earned seven other Tony nods, including Best Musical.

Beetlejuice features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, production stage manager Rachel Bauder, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun, and line producer Jenny Gersten.