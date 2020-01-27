Andrew Barth Feldman Passes Evan Hansen's Polo to Jordan Fisher

Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello played their final performances in Dear Evan Hansen on January 26. To mark the occasion, and to welcome incoming star Jordan Fisher (beginning performances January 28), Feldman led a ceremonial "Passing of the Polo" following their last curtain call.

Alex Boniello takes his last bow as Conor Murphy.

(© Tricia Baron)

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

Andrew Barth Feldman passes the polo to Jordan Fisher.

(© Tricia Baron)

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen also includes Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Jordan Fisher begins performances as Evan on January 28.

(© Tricia Baron)

Michael Greif directs the production at the Music Box Theatre. In 2017, it earned a total of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.