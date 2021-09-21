Anastasia Tour Resumes With Newcomer Kyla Stone in the Lead Role

Casting has been announced for the return of the North American tour of Broadway's Anastasia. Set to launch in Connecticut this October, the tour will continue on to over 40 cities this season.

Newcomer Kyla Stone leads the cast in the title role. Of Stone's casting, Anastasia's original Broadway director Darko Tresnjak says the following: "We are thrilled to welcome Kyla Stone to the group of amazing actresses who have brought Anya to life, and we look forward to showcasing this entire cast to communities all over the country."

Joining Stone in the company are Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily, and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Leslie Jackson, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler, and Lauren Teyke.

Anastasia features a book by the late playwright Terrence McNally, a score by the Tony-winning collaborators Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tresnjak. The score includes favorites from the 1997 animated musical film (by Ahrens and Flaherty), as well as new material. The musical ran at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre from 2017-2019.

As described by press materials, Anastasia "transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

The production's creative team includes Peggy Hickey (original choreographer), Bill Burns (choreographer), Alexander Dodge (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair/wig design), Joe Dulude II (makeup design), Tom Murray (music supervision), Jeremy Lyons (music direction), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), David Chase (dance arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.