America's Got Talent Semifinalists to Join The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays

America's Got Talent semifinalists Dom Chambers and Eric Chien will join the cast of The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays for the show's fifth holiday-season show, playing November 29-January 5 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. Chambers and Chien were both seen in the recent 14th season of America's Got Talent.

This year's lineup of performers will also include Chris Cox ("The Mentalist"), Kevin James ("The Inventor"), Enzo Weyne ("The Unforgettable"), Paul Dabek, ("The Trickster"), and Verba Shadow Theatre.

Simon Painter is the creative producer, with Tim Lawson as the executive producer. MagicSpace Entertainment and the Works Entertainment are producers.