Almost Famous Announces 2022 Broadway Run

It looks like Almost Famous, the stage adaptation of Cameron Crowe's hit rock-and-roll film, is officially headed to Broadway.

The bio on the musical's official Twitter page reads, "It's all happening...Broadway 2022," as does the tag line on the production's website.



(Image via almostfamousthemusical.com)

Almost Famous, released in 2000, is a semiautobiographical film about Crowe's time as a writer for Rolling Stone. It received four Academy Award nominations, including a win for Best Original Screenplay. The musical adaptation features a book and lyrics by Crowe, direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin, and songs that span the range from classic hits to new songs by two-time Tony winner Tom Kitt.

Almost Famous had its world premiere in 2019 at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, starring Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Colin Donnell as Russell Hammond, Storm Lever as Polexia, among other Broadway veterans.

No further casting, creative team, or date information has been released about the Broadway transfer.