Ain't Too Proud Plays Final Performance on Broadway

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations played its 488th and final performance at Broadway's Imperial Theatre last night. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff.

Director Des McAnuff and playwright Dominique Morisseau fist-bump on the closing night of Ain't Too Proud.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The final Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud featured Nik Walker as ‘Otis Williams,' James Harkness as ‘Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as ‘Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as ‘David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as ‘Eddie Kendricks.'

The Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud performs the finale.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The Broadway cast also featured Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud takes a bow.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Ain't Too Proud is currently on tour and is scheduled to visit 50 cities, including Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Chicago.

Dominique Morisseau speaks at the final curtain call for Ain't Too Proud on Broadway.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Book writer Dominique Morisseau was on hand for the curtain call. Her play, Skeleton Crew, is slated to open at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 26.