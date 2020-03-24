Actors' Equity Launches Emergency Curtain Up Fund

Actors' Equity Association has announced the creation of the Actors' Equity Emergency Curtain Up Fund, and issued a grant to the Actors Fund to provide support for members at risk due to work cancellations resulting from COVID-19.

"Everyone who works in theatre has had their shows postponed and are worried about how they will make rent next month, to say nothing of other essentials like groceries and health care," Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association, said in a statement. "It is imperative that we do our part by creating the emergency Curtain Up Fund and we hope that everyone, from theatre lovers to audience members, actors and producers, will contribute right away to support Actors Fund's vital social services and financial aid programs."

Actors' Equity is contributing $500,000 to launch the fund and will match another $250,000 of contributions from other donors, dollar for dollar. Contributions to the fund can be made here.