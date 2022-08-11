ABC to Air 25th Anniversary Reunion of Cinderella Starring Whitney Houston and Brandy

ABC News will air Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 on Tuesday, August 23 at 8:00pm EDT. This reunion special will feature original cast members of the 1997 television remake of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella speaking about their experience to mark the 25th anniversary of the film, which starred Brandy as the girl who wants to attend the ball and the late Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother who makes her dream come true.

The special will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Houston, who also served as executive producer of the film. It will also include interviews with cast members Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, and Jade Jones will speak about the impact of the film.

Following 20/20, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original film at 9:00pm EDT, which is also available to stream on Disney.

The Brandy Cinderella was the third time the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was produced for television: It was originally written for Julie Andrews in the title role in 1957. It was recreated with Lesley Ann Warren in 1965. Writing about the 1997 remake, TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt opined, "Cinderella remains the thing we got right in the '90s."