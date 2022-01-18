A Strange Loop Announces Broadway Casting and Dates

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway mounting of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop, opening this spring at the Lyceum Theatre. Previews are set to begin April 6 ahead of an official April 26 opening.

Jaquel Spivey will lead the cast as Usher in his Broadway debut. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).

A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons. The creative team also includes set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly.

The musical is described as follows: "Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all."