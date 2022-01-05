The Bluest Eye Stage Adaptation Announces Casting

The Huntington Theatre in Boston has announced the cast and creative team for The Bluest Eye — a stage adaptation of Toni Morrison's classic American novel by Lydia R. Diamond (Stick Fly, Smart People). Performances are set to begin January 28 at the Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, and the run has been extended through March 13 due to high demand. Digital access to the filmed performance will be available through March 27.

Directed by Awoye Timpo, the cast of The Bluest Eye features Ramona Lisa Alexander as Mama, Brittany-Laurelle as Claudia, Hadar Busia-Singleton as Pecola, Brian D. Coats as Soaphead Church, McKenzie Frye as Mrs. Breedlove, Lindsley Howard as Maureen, Alexandria King as Darlene/Frieda, and Greg Alverez Reid as Cholly.

Originally published in 1970, The Bluest Eye tells the story of Pecola, a young Black girl who believes everything in her world would be made wonderful if only she had blue eyes.

The production's creative team includes set design by Jason Ardizzone-West; costume design by Dede Ayite and Rodrigo Muñoz; lighting design by Adam Honoré; sound design by Aubrey Dube; composition by Justin Ellington; hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas; music direction by David Freeman Coleman; choreography by Kurt Douglas; and intimacy coordination by Ayshia Mackie-Stephenson. The production stage manager is Emily F. McMullen and the stage manager is Lucas Bryce Dixon.