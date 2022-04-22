A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Announces More World-Premiere Casting

Additional casting has been announced for the world premiere of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical — a six-week pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre set to run from June 21-July 31.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Will Swenson will lead the production as the title singer-songwriter, whose life and career the musical traces from the 1960s to present day. He will now be joined by Tony nominee Mark Jacoby (Ragtime), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and Linda Powell (The Christians).

Swenson will be starring as Neil Diamond as a young man, fighting to get his music career off the ground. Jacoby will play Diamond now, at a crossroads that will have enormous consequences both professionally and personally. Powell plays the therapist who challenges Diamond to examine his past before it consumes him, and Hurder will play Marcia, who meets Diamond early in his career and later marries him.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Funny Girl), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The design team includes Tony winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production will have music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant) Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).