Will Swenson to Play Title Role in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

The world premiere of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will star Tony nominee Will Swenson as the iconic singer and songwriter. Tickets go on sale today to the general public for the engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

A Beautiful Noise tells the story of the legendary singer and songwriter. Performances for the six-week engagement begin Tuesday, June 21, and play through Sunday, July 31.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Funny Girl), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Producers are Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.

Diamond's songs include "Cherry, Cherry," "Cracklin' Rosie," "I Am...I Said," and "Sweet Caroline," which is performed at Fenway Park during the eighth inning of every Boston Red Sox game.