Debra Jo Rupp, Andy Lucien, and More to Star in Bekah Brunstetter's Mother's Day

Barrington Stage Company will present a virtual reading of Mother's Day, a new play by Bekah Brunstetter (The Cake, This Is Us), which will be available to stream online April 9-11. The play was commissioned by Barrington Stage.

Debra Jo Rupp, Andy Lucien, Virginia Kull, and Edward Astor Chin will star in the reading. Jennifer Chambers will direct.

Mother's Day is described as follows: "Hope springs eternal. Mara, approaching her forties, clings to the hope that this time the nascent seed of a child will grow beyond the size of a raspberry, a grapefruit or a pineapple and finally make her a mother."

Tickets are available here.