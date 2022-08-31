Grammy Winner Toni Tennille to Star in Arizona Production of Hello, Dolly!
Tennille, of the Captain and Tennille, will take on the title role this November.
Grammy winner Toni Tennille will star as Dolly Gallagher Levi in a fall production of Hello, Dolly! at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.
Directed by Dr. Craig J. Ralston and Scottie Scott, Hello, Dolly! will run November 3-20. Tennille — known for "Love Will Keep Us Together" as part of the Captain & Tennille — will share the stage with more than 50 student performers as part of the Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical.
Onstage, Tennille previously starred in the national tour of Victor/Victoria in 1998-1999. She is currently retired and living in Northern Arizona, where she is a generous benefactor of local arts organizations.
Loading...
Loading...