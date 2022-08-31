Grammy Winner Toni Tennille to Star in Arizona Production of Hello, Dolly!

Grammy winner Toni Tennille will star as Dolly Gallagher Levi in a fall production of Hello, Dolly! at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.

Directed by Dr. Craig J. Ralston and Scottie Scott, Hello, Dolly! will run November 3-20. Tennille — known for "Love Will Keep Us Together" as part of the Captain & Tennille — will share the stage with more than 50 student performers as part of the Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical.

Onstage, Tennille previously starred in the national tour of Victor/Victoria in 1998-1999. She is currently retired and living in Northern Arizona, where she is a generous benefactor of local arts organizations.