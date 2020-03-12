Washington, DC, Cancels Performances Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Owing to recommendations issued by Washington, DC, Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser, performances and public events in Washington, DC, theaters have been canceled or postponed.

The Kennedy Center has canceled all activities scheduled from March 13-31. Until further notice, the Kennedy Center campus and its facilities will be closed to visitors; however, administrative staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. The March 12 performance of Shear Madness will continue as scheduled.

The restaurant, café, and other food service will also be closed due to canceled performances. Kennedy Center programmers are exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible. Tickets can be exchanged, refunded, or donated for a tax deduction as patrons see fit.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Round House Theatre has postponed its production of Martyna Majok's Cost of Living, scheduled to run April 1-19, until September 2021. ALl facilities will be closed until April 3, and all education programs will also be suspended until that date.