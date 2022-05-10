Stephanie J. Block to Star in Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block will play Norma Desmond in the Kennedy Center's newly announced production of Sunset Boulevard.

The production is part of the Kennedy Center's 2022-23 Broadway Center Stage series, which will kick off once again this fall with Marc Bruni's production of Guys and Dolls, running October 11-16.

Sunset Boulevard is the middle selection of the season, running February 1-6, 2023. The season is rounded out by Kiss of the Spider Woman, running May 15-21, 2023.

Further information about each show will be announced in the coming months.