See Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More in Kennedy Center's Next To Normal

Photos have been released from the Kennedy Center concert production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Next To Normal, starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon.

Rachel Bay Jones and Michael Park in Next To Normal.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

With Jones as Diana and Dixon as Dan, the company also includes Maia Reficco (Evita) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, and Jones's fellow Dear Evan Hansen vets Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park as Henry and Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

The cast of Next To Normal at the Kennedy Center.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Running through February 3 as part of the Broadway Center Stage series, Next To Normal is staged by original director Michael Greif and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. The creative team includes musical director Charlie Alterman, scenic designer Mark Wendland, scenery adapter Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, and sound designer Kai Harada.