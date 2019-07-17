Photos Released From Ann, Starring Jayne Atkinson

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has released photos from Ann, Emmy Award-winning actress Holland Taylor's play based on the life of former Texas governor Ann Richards.

Jayne Atkinson as Ann Richards in Ann at Arena Stage.

(© Margot Schulman)

Directed by Kristen van Ginhoven, Ann is a coproduction with Dallas Theater Center and runs through August 11 in the Kreeger Theater and October 15-November 10 in Dallas.

Jayne Atkinson plays Ann Richards, who changed the face of Texas politics. In addition to van Ginhoven, the creative team includes set designer Juliana von Haubrich, costume designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Andi Lyons, sound designer M.L. Dogg, and wig designer Paul Huntley.