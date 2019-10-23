My Fair Lady Tour Announces Casting

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming national tour of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher. The tour will tech and launch in Syracuse, New York, before opening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 19.

As previously revealed, Shereen Ahmed will play Eliza, after understudying the role in the Broadway production. Laird Mackintosh, who will play Henry Higgins, comes from the tour from The Phantom of the Opera, where he is a longtime cast member.

They are to be joined by Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, Wade McCollum as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

The ensemble will include Mark Aldrich, Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Shavey Brown, Anne Brummel, Henry Byalikov, Mary Callanan, Jennifer Evans, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, JoAnna Rhinehart, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Michael Williams, and John T. Wolfe.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

Sher's Lincoln Center Theater production features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, with sets by Michael Yeargan, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, and design by Catherine Zuber. Music supervision is by Ted Sperling, with original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Orchestration adaptation is by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell.