Kennedy Center Releases a Montage of Next To Normal, Starring Rachel Bay Jones

The Kennedy Center has released a video montage of the Broadway Center Stage production of Next To Normal, which ran at the DC venue January 29-February 3.

Directed by Next To Normal's original Broadway director Michael Greif, the cast of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical featured Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones as Diana and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan, with Maia Reficco as Natalie, Khamary Rose as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

If you didn't make it down to DC to see this exciting cast live, take a look at the scenes below.