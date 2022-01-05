James Monroe Iglehart to Host 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) will host a special concert event, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center, which will take place in the Kennedy Center Opera House on February 11 and 12 at 7:30pm.

The event will pay homage to the legacy of Broadway musicals at the Kennedy Center, and will include a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

The confirmed performers are Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Alfie Boe (Les Misérables), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Grammy Award winner Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind), Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess), Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), multiple Grammy and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods), and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Featuring an on-stage 40-piece Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, the concert will be directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful) with musical direction by Emmy Award winner Rob Berman (Bright Star), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), set and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III (the Kennedy Center's The Music Man), lighting design by Cory Pattak (the Kennedy Center's The Music Man), sound design by Dan Moses Schreier (Flying Over Sunset), and costume design by Alejo Vietti (Holiday Inn).