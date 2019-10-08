Jake Epstein, Amelia Pedlow to Star in Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Arena Stage has announced full casting for its world premiere of Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise. Directed by Jackie Maxwell, the play will run November 21-December 29 in the Kreeger Theater.

Jake Epstein (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Amelia Pedlow (Studio Theatre's Doubt) will star in the production. The creative team will include Beowulf Boritt (set designer), Linda Cho (costume designer), Jason Lyons (lighting designer), and Lindsay Jones (original music and sound design).

Dear Jack, Dear Louise is described as follows: "Based on his own parents' love story, U.S. Army Captain Jacob S. Ludwig and aspiring actress, Louise Rabiner, meet through a series of letters and become pen pals. Set in 1942 during World War II, a romance begins and the two must find their way toward each other, even though they have never met."