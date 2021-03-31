Christopher Jackson to Star in Signature Theatre's After Midnight

Christopher Jackson and Nova Y. Payton will star in Signature Theatre's new production of After Midnight. The fourth production in the company's Signature Features 2021 season, the show will be available to stream from mid-June through early August on Broadway on Demand.

Jackson will play the Emcee and Payton will play the the Lady. The rest of the cast features Sophia Adoum, Phillip Attmore (Hello, Dolly!), Jessica Bennett, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton), Andre Hinds, Jodeci Milhouse, Solomon Parker III, Shayla S. Simmons, and Kanysha Williams.

Directed and choreographed by Jared Grimes (who was performer in After Midnight on Broadway), with music direction by Mark G. Meadows, the creative team includes costume design by Dede Ayite (A Soldier's Play); lighting design by Mike Baldassari (Cabaret); sound design by Ryan Hickey (A Chorus Line); hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), and assistant choreography by DeWitt Fleming Jr. The production was filmed by Chiet Productions, with photography direction by Justin Chiet, associate production and editing by James Gardiner, and assistant editing by Natalie Ridgley.

Conceived by Jack Viertel, After Midnight, a retrospective of Duke Ellington's years at Harlem's famed Cotton Club, features the poetry of Langston Hughes with songs by Harold Arlen, Cab Calloway, Harry Carney, Sidney Easton, Duke Ellington, Dorothy Fields, E.Y. Harburg, Johnny Hodges, Harry James, Ted Koehler, Jimmy McHugh, Bubber Miley, Irving Mills, Henry Nemo, Ben Pollack, Sippie Wallace, Ethel Waters, and Harry A. White.

Check out the trailer for the show below: