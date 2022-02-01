Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Steps Back Out on the Road

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is stepping out on the road with a North American tour, starting at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater March 4-6. Further stops include St. Louis, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and a two-week engagement at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center (March 15-27). Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Riverdance is the beloved celebration of Irish dance, set to a Grammy Award-winning score. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, set, and costume designs.

The cast will include lead dancers Amy-Mae Dolan, Will Bryant, Maggie Darlington, Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, Fergus Fitzpatrick, James Greenan and Meadhbh Kennedy, troupe members Brandon Asazawa, Belle Brenton, Kieran Bryant, Morgan Bullock, Gerard Byrne, Keeva Correy, Matthew Gardiner, Michael Gardiner, Emma Mannion, Jordan McCormick, Faith Moore, Olivia Nactigal, Cian Porter, Dylan Scholls Zoe Talbot, Mairead Trainor and Elle-Mae Wheeler, Russian dancers Ana Turcan, Eugeniu Turcan, Christine Lesnikova and Alexander Safonov, tappers Tyler Knowlin and Dharmesh Patel, and Flamenco dancer Rocio Dumset.

