Photos From Salt Lake City Run of Robert Creighton's Biomusical Cagney

Photos have been released from Cagney, a musical based on the life of Yankee Doodle Dandy star and Academy Award winner James Cagney, which runs at the Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City September 20-October 5.

Robert Creighton as James Cagney and Matt Crowle as Bob Hope.

(© Todd Keith Photography)

The biographical musical made its New York premiere in 2015 at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to the Westside Theatre, as well as a limited engagement in Los Angeles. Featuring a book by Peter Colley and music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, Cagney follows the actor from his humble beginnings in New York City's Lower East Side through his rise as a vaudeville song-and-dance man to his superstardom in Hollywood.

Robert Creighton as James Cagney and Darrin Baker as Jack Warner.

(© Todd Keith Photography)

The musical's co-author Robert Creighton reprises his performance in the title role for this new Broadway-hopeful production, produced by Riki Kane Larimer and Kate Edelman Johnson. Bill Castellino and Joshua Bergasse will also return as director and choreographer, respectively.

Robert Creighton as James Cagney and Jessica Wockenfuss as Willie Cagney.

(© Todd Keith Photography)

Joining Creighton in the cast will be Darrin Baker as Jack Warner, along with Matt Crowle, Darien Crago, Kristen Smith Davis, Jeffry Denman, Robert Anthony Jones, Charis Leos, Daniel Plimpton, Melissa Schott, Edward Tolve, and Jessica Wockenfuss

The production has set design by James Noone, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Allan Branson, wig and make-up design by Amanda French, projection design by Brad Peterson, orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen, and music direction and dance arrangements by Douglas Oberhamer.