Mirvish to Present Pre-Broadway Run of & Juliet, North American Debut of Stoppard's Leopoldstadt

The North American premieres of the hit West End productions & Juliet and Leopoldstadt will take place in Toronto in 2022 via Mirvish Productions.

Kicking off the season is the return of Come From Away at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in December 2021. At the same time, the Ed Mirvish Theatre will host the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Tom Stoppard's Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt, directed by Tom Stoppard, will run January-March, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The drama is set in the Jewish quarter of Vienna and follows an extended family from the beginning of the 20th Century through the Holocaust. A stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue's Room, with songs by Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett, will run February-April at the CAA Theatre.

At the Princess of Wales Theatre, 2 Pianos, 4 Hands will run March-May, with David Haig's Pressure, directed by John Dove and starring Kevin Doyle, Malcolm Sinclair, and Laura Rogers, running at the CAA Theatre April-June. The one-evening version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins performances in May at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Beginning in July 2022 will be the pre-Broadway run of & Juliet the much-loved West End musical by David West Read that explores what happens if Juliet hadn't died at the end of Romeo and Juliet. The show features the hit songs of Max Martin, including "Baby, One More Time," "Teenage Dream," and "I Want It That Way," orchestrated by Bill Sherman. Luke Sheppard directs, Jennifer Weber choreographs, and Soutra Gilmour (sets) and Paloma Young (costumes) are the designers.

Additional information about each production is still to be revealed.