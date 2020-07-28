Life of "American Pie" Singer Don McLean Coming to the Stage

A stage musical about the life of singer-songwriter Don McLean is in the works, and hoped to premiere in 2020, according to an article in Nashville's Tennessean newspaper.

McLean is best known for his eight-and-a-half-minute folk rock hit "American Pie," with other popular tunes including "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)" and "Castles in the Air." The stage show is expected to follow McLean's life and will include these songs and more. Attached producers are Freedom Theatricals LLC, run by Corey Brunish and Russell Miller, and Meteor 17, run by Spencer Proffer.

"It's got to be something that the average person is going to feel good about seeing, like Jersey Boys or the Temptations show that's out there now," McLean told the Tennessean. "But I hope it'll be a little bit better than that...not too obvious and not too easy."